C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 48,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.07. 286,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,893. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.