C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AI. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.45.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Trading Down 0.5 %

AI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.16. 11,964,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,951,045. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.40. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,016,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,486 shares of company stock worth $737,650. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in C3.ai by 27.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.