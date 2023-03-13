C3.ai’s (AI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s current price.

AI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

Shares of NYSE AI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,551,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,951,045. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.40. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27.

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 25,486 shares of company stock worth $737,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

