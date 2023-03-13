Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.22

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 397191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWH. TheStreet lowered Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Camping World Trading Down 6.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 53.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Camping World by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,251,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Camping World by 2,772.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 610,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 612,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Articles

