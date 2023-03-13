Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$11.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FORA. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of VerticalScope from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$24.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

VerticalScope Trading Down 1.7 %

TSE:FORA opened at C$6.88 on Thursday. VerticalScope has a one year low of C$4.01 and a one year high of C$22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$125.84 million and a P/E ratio of -3.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.67.

VerticalScope Company Profile

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

