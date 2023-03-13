Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target to GBX 54

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 62 ($0.75) to GBX 54 ($0.65) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TLW. Barclays lowered their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.76) to GBX 62 ($0.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 56 ($0.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 65 ($0.78).

Tullow Oil Price Performance

TLW stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 31.88 ($0.38). The stock had a trading volume of 6,409,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,573. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 40.59. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 30.18 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 62.15 ($0.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £459.07 million, a P/E ratio of 803.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.12.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

