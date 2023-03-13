Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,010,000 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the February 13th total of 14,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after buying an additional 214,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,055. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average is $56.55. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

