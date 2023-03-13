Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,660 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.43. 853,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,921,184. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $169.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

