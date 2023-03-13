Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 1,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 222,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,355. The firm has a market cap of $916.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Portillo’s Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.34 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Portillo’s

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.