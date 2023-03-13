Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 416 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,468 shares of company stock valued at $23,074,307. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,102,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,292,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.