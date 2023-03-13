Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.5% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,074,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,648,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

