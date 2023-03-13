Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

CSII has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.75. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75.

Institutional Trading of Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.06 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 593.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 708,603 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 318,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 271,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth $3,003,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,199,000 after acquiring an additional 203,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth about $2,424,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.