CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP) versus Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Head to Head Survey

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CareCloud and Paylocity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $143.75 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Paylocity $852.65 million 11.53 $90.78 million $1.71 103.05

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than CareCloud.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

72.8% of Paylocity shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Paylocity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CareCloud and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud N/A N/A N/A Paylocity 9.58% 18.52% 2.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CareCloud and Paylocity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 0 0 N/A Paylocity 0 4 7 0 2.64

Paylocity has a consensus target price of $272.71, suggesting a potential upside of 54.76%. Given Paylocity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paylocity is more favorable than CareCloud.

Summary

Paylocity beats CareCloud on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

