Caribou Biosciences’ (CRBU) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

CRBU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. 191,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,726. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $319.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $35,506.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,373 shares in the company, valued at $374,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $24,943,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 950.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,843,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 200.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 88.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 118.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

