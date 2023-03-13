Carlson Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.44. 3,477,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,256,131. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.