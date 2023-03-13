Carlson Capital Management Has $318,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.34. 260,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

