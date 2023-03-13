Carlson Capital Management Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $289.21. 27,236,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,037,684. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.51. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

