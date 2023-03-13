Carlson Capital Management Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,028 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Carlson Capital Management owned about 0.48% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $30,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.19. 47,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,296. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

