Carlson Capital Management Takes $1.03 Million Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. Carlson Capital Management owned 0.34% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3,736.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 928,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after buying an additional 904,231 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.94. 8,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,665. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $508.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

