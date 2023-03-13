Casper (CSPR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.81 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Casper has a market capitalization of $403.22 million and approximately $8.81 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,564,574,871 coins and its circulating supply is 10,822,831,771 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,562,769,133 with 10,821,141,852 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03675946 USD and is up 5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $6,621,038.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

