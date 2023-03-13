CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Up 34.0% in February

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ CBFV traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607. The company has a market capitalization of $112.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. 29.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Featured Articles

