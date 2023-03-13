CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in February

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 852,400 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 728,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 94.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCDBF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Price Performance

Shares of CCDBF stock remained flat at $48.00 during trading hours on Monday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $53.17.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.