Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CETX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Dawson James increased their price target on shares of Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

CETX traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.49. 10,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,247. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cemtrex has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $24.31.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($3.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($2.28). The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 28.74% and a negative return on equity of 77.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cemtrex will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.

