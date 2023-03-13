Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Morgan Stanley

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.94.

CNC opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.56. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $64.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average is $79.67.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $713,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centene by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,590 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Centene by 1,837.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 130.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

