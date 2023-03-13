Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 58.4% per year over the last three years.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of CEN stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.
