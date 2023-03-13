Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 58.4% per year over the last three years.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CEN stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund ( NYSE:CEN Get Rating ) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

Featured Stories

