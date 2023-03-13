CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS CESDF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,902. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

