Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s (REFI) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 56,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,866. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $236.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $20.00.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.
