Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s (REFI) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 56,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,866. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $236.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.26%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.