China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the February 13th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CHNR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.79. 22,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,106. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

