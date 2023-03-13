China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in February

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,100.0 days.
China Oilfield Services Price Performance
CHOLF remained flat at $1.07 on Monday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467. China Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.
China Oilfield Services Company Profile
