China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in February

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,100.0 days.

China Oilfield Services Price Performance

CHOLF remained flat at $1.07 on Monday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467. China Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

Get China Oilfield Services alerts:

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.