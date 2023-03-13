Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Chris OShea bought 140 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($180.13).

Shares of CNA traded down GBX 2.43 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 104.07 ($1.25). The stock had a trading volume of 26,011,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,058,746. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Centrica plc has a 52 week low of GBX 65.78 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.85 ($1.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -819.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,307.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.56) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.92) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.32) to GBX 118 ($1.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 132 ($1.59).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

