Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Chris OShea bought 140 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($180.13).
Centrica Price Performance
Shares of CNA traded down GBX 2.43 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 104.07 ($1.25). The stock had a trading volume of 26,011,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,058,746. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Centrica plc has a 52 week low of GBX 65.78 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.85 ($1.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -819.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20.
Centrica Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,307.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Featured Articles
