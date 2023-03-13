Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Short Interest Update

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Christian Dior Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHDRY remained flat at $209.00 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 117. Christian Dior has a twelve month low of $134.32 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.00 and a 200 day moving average of $180.41.
Christian Dior Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Christian Dior (CHDRY)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.