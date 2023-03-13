Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Short Interest Update

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Christian Dior Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHDRY remained flat at $209.00 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 117. Christian Dior has a twelve month low of $134.32 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.00 and a 200 day moving average of $180.41.

Christian Dior Company Profile

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

