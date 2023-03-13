Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.08

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 128081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 114.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,497,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,252,000 after buying an additional 2,396,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,492,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,297,000 after acquiring an additional 723,680 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 2,118,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after purchasing an additional 90,535 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,305,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

