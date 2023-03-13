CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 10,518 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 1.2% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.43% of S&P Global worth $428,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $326.33. The stock had a trading volume of 452,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,068. The company has a market capitalization of $105.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

