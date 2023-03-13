CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,594,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,284 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.6% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.38% of NextEra Energy worth $595,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,505,407. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average of $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $148.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.