CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $230.29 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836,804 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Adobe worth $230,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 861 shares of the software company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $821,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Adobe by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 10,647 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $329.08. The stock had a trading volume of 807,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.07. The firm has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.56.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.