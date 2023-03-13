CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $255.44 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,064,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,103 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $255,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,909,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after buying an additional 1,094,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 830,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,185,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE DG traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.06. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.