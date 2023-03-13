CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $279.92 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,887,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Zoetis worth $279,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.6 %

ZTS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.47. 460,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $201.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.06.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.