CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 589,142 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643,048 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 589,142 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.13% of ConocoPhillips worth $168,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,259,975 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 27,409 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.16. 2,334,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,245,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

