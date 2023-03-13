CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 188,535 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,359,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $351,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 242,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,677,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,697,161. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.89. The stock has a market cap of $388.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

