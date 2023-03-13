Citigroup Boosts Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Price Target to $10.00

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Membership Collective Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

NYSE:MCG opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $401.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.23. Membership Collective Group has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.

In other Membership Collective Group news, Director Richard Caring acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,516,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,212,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 173,854 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 275.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,151,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 844,326 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 394,745 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

