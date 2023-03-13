Citigroup Lowers Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $44.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSIQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.
Canadian Solar Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34.
Canadian Solar Company Profile
Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.
