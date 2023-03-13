Citigroup Lowers Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $44.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSIQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,362 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 118,725 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $818,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 32,006 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,044 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

