Civic Achieves Market Capitalization of $106.18 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Civic token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a total market capitalization of $106.18 million and approximately $17.90 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Civic

Civic launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.

CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

Civic Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

