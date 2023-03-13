Civic One Day Trading Volume Hits $20.80 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges. Civic has a total market capitalization of $102.20 million and approximately $20.80 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.

CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

Civic Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

