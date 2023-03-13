Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,255 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,985,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,871 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,485,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 519,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 455,624 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 575,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 334,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 261,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.93. 161,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

