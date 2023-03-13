Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New $692,000 Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,173 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Cowen decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.62.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.31. 489,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,749. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.71.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

