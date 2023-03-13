Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 34,689 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 119.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,689 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.4% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IVV traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $386.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,385. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.