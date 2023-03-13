Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 12,414 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,414 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,558 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,359,000 after purchasing an additional 916,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,836 shares. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

