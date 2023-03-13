Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,431 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 47,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,806. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

