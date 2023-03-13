Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

CLVT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 2,763,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,687,706. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 341.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

