Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.
Clarivate Stock Down 0.5 %
CLVT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 2,763,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,687,706. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clarivate (CLVT)
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.