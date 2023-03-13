Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given New $6.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JMP Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 463.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 139,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,140. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 20,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $29,243.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 49,930 shares of company stock worth $73,943 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 20.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

